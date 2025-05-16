A war, a ceasefire, and a shattered Indian myth

In one of the most consequential military escalations in recent South Asian history, the May 2025 conflict between India and Pakistan concluded not with a decisive proclamation of victory, but with an abrupt and uneasy ceasefire—sought under growing international pressure.

Initiated by India under the pretext of retribution for the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the confrontation ended with Pakistan not only holding its ground militarily, but emerging diplomatically strengthened and strategically vindicated. CNN’s Nic Robertson, reporting from Islamabad, offered a compelling account of Pakistan’s response to India’s deep airstrikes.

He described it as a “relentless barrage of missiles and rockets” launched against Indian military targets across the Line of Control and into mainland India, targeting airbases, depots, and command structures with striking precision. Robertson called it a “calibrated show of strength” that reversed India’s offensive momentum and compelled New Delhi to urgently seek international mediation.

His report echoed the sentiment that Pakistan’s counteroffensive had significantly altered the trajectory of the conflict and revealed serious gaps in India’s preparedness. The ceasefire, brokered with the active involvement of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, culminated in a statement from President Donald J. Trump on his Truth Social platform:

“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan… Millions of good and innocent people could have died… I am proud the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision… Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir.”

This marked a rare and notable moment—an American president publicly acknowledging Kashmir as the core issue and proposing to facilitate a long-term solution. For Pakistan, this was a diplomatic breakthrough, bringing to the fore a demand it had made for decades: international engagement on Kashmir. For India, it was an abrupt strategic recalibration, revealing the limits of unilateral aggression and the price of escalation in a nuclear environment.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025