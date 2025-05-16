AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-16

A war, a ceasefire, and a shattered Indian myth

Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

In one of the most consequential military escalations in recent South Asian history, the May 2025 conflict between India and Pakistan concluded not with a decisive proclamation of victory, but with an abrupt and uneasy ceasefire—sought under growing international pressure.

Initiated by India under the pretext of retribution for the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the confrontation ended with Pakistan not only holding its ground militarily, but emerging diplomatically strengthened and strategically vindicated. CNN’s Nic Robertson, reporting from Islamabad, offered a compelling account of Pakistan’s response to India’s deep airstrikes.

He described it as a “relentless barrage of missiles and rockets” launched against Indian military targets across the Line of Control and into mainland India, targeting airbases, depots, and command structures with striking precision. Robertson called it a “calibrated show of strength” that reversed India’s offensive momentum and compelled New Delhi to urgently seek international mediation.

His report echoed the sentiment that Pakistan’s counteroffensive had significantly altered the trajectory of the conflict and revealed serious gaps in India’s preparedness. The ceasefire, brokered with the active involvement of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, culminated in a statement from President Donald J. Trump on his Truth Social platform:

“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan… Millions of good and innocent people could have died… I am proud the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision… Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir.”

This marked a rare and notable moment—an American president publicly acknowledging Kashmir as the core issue and proposing to facilitate a long-term solution. For Pakistan, this was a diplomatic breakthrough, bringing to the fore a demand it had made for decades: international engagement on Kashmir. For India, it was an abrupt strategic recalibration, revealing the limits of unilateral aggression and the price of escalation in a nuclear environment.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Terrorist attack India and Pakistan Marco Rubio Pahalgam Indo Pak tensions Indian myth

Comments

200 characters

A war, a ceasefire, and a shattered Indian myth

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Senate body approves Off-the-Grid (CPPs) Levy Bill, 2025

Textile sector may return to costlier CPPs: PD’s PPP projections to Nepra draw sharp criticism

SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Judges transfer case: Withdrawal of IHCBA petition questioned

Pakistan urges probe into N-black market in India

Aurangzeb assures NA: M-6 Motorway to be included in FY26 PSDP

Read more stories