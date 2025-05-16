Gwadar development: Senate panel calls for concrete steps

ISLAMABAD: Senator Quratulain Marri stressed that basic need such as water supply must be prioritised over tourism in Gwadar.

“A master plan is not just about tourism; it must first ensure the welfare of local residents.”

Presiding the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, to review key development initiatives, project delays, and progress under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024–25, here on Thursday, Senator Marri asked for a clear strategy on how proposed investments would yield tangible incentives for development in the region.

The secretary Ministry of Communications briefed the committee, on the Sukkur Karachi Motorway project and ongoing negotiations with the Government of Azerbaijan.

He noted that discussions have also been initiated with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) with expectations that the bank will fund Section IV (Naushehro Feroz Ranipur) and Section V (Ranipur Sukkur), and also that there is anticipation to obtain board approval by September 2025.

The chairperson, Senator Quratulain Marri, suggested that the project must not face delays beyond September 2025 and called for a detailed list of deliverables along with monthly progress reports to be shared with the committee. On the Hunza-Khunjerab Road, officials informed that 11 damaged sections have been identified, and repair work is underway.

The committee also received a briefing on inspection report by Monitoring Wing, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on inspection of dam and update on projects of dam construction in Balochistan till date.

After reviewing inconsistencies in progress, Senator Marri recommended summoning representatives from WAPDA and the Monitoring and Evaluation team in the next meeting to individually review each dam project and determine causes of delay.

In a detailed discussion on the Gwadar Master Plan, the committee reviewed fund allocations, disbursements, and investment strategies.

The chairperson committee expressed concern over the delay in the Safe City Project and highlighted a discrepancy: while the Gwadar Development Authority cited reason of lack of funds, the Finance Division confirmed no funding demand was received from the Government of Balochistan.

She urged for formal demand procedures to be followed.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed raised concerns regarding the protection of small fishermen’s rights and questioned the steps taken by the Government of Balochistan in this regard. Senator Marri endorsed his concerns and directed the CPEC Chief Officer, Balochistan, to follow up. Moreover, officials from the Gwadar Development Authority denied the presence of a tanker mafia. Senator Marri expressed that a comprehensive report in July would help clarify the ground realities.

The committee was also informed that port charges at Pakistani seaports, particularly Gwadar, and Port Qasim are higher than at any other port in the region. Senator Marri questioned the justification for these higher charges. Officials clarified that the fees are imposed by Customs and the Gwadar Port Authority. The Committee noted that despite Gwadar’s strategic importance offering China a reduced maritime route of 2,000 nautical miles compared to the current 10,000 via Xinjiang it remains underutilised. In 2009, 70 ships docked at Gwadar Port, while in 2024, only four arrived. Officials further pointed out that despite being developed after Gwadar, Chabahar Port in Iran is now fully operational, whereas Gwadar remains non-functional.

The committee also reviewed fourth quarter PSDP 2024–25 fund utilisation. The secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (MoPD&SI), stated that total authorisation stands at Rs1,002.46 billion, with the challenge now being full utilisation by 30 June 2025. While reviewing ministry-wise performance, Senator Marri expressed concern over low expenditures: only seven per cent utilised by the Finance Division, four per cent by Maritime Affairs, and 0 per cent by the Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division. She recommended that detailed fund utilization reports be shared with respective Senate Standing Committees for further review.

The meeting was attended by senators, Saadia Abbasi, Shahadat Awan, Jam Saifullah Khan, and Manzoor Ahmed, along with secretaries from the Planning and Communications ministries, chairman NHA, and senior officials from relevant departments.

