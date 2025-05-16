Pakistan Print 2025-05-16
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (May 15, 2025) and the forecast for Friday (May 16, 2025)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 36-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 44-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 43-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 47-30 (°C) 00-00 (%) 46-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 43-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 43-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 37-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 42-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:10 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:45 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
