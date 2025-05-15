AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Rubio says US ‘troubled’ on Gaza, open to alternatives on aid

AFP Published May 15, 2025
ANTALYA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced openness Thursday to any new ideas to bring aid into Gaza after a US- and Israeli-backed plan was sharply criticised, expressing concern over the humanitarian situation in the territory.

A new US-backed foundation on Wednesday announced a plan to begin distributing aid later this month in Gaza, where Israel has cut off food and other humanitarian supplies for more than two months.

“We’re troubled by the humanitarian situation there,” Rubio told reporters after warnings of famine in war-ravaged Gaza.

“I hear criticisms of that plan. We’re open to an alternative if someone has a better one,” Rubio said on a visit to Turkey.

US top diplomat Rubio backs Trump plan on US takeover of Gaza

“We are for all the aid we can get without Hamas being able to steal it from people.”

Rubio also said he spoke about the situation in Gaza in a telephone call on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as President Donald Trump tours Arab monarchies in the Gulf region.

Netanyahu has vowed a new offensive to wipe out Hamas, which sparked the war in Gaza with the deadliest attack against Israel in its history on October 7, 2023.

Rubio said the United States shared Netanyahu’s desire to eliminate the Palestinian group.

“I think all of us would love to see an enduring end to this conflict, which, by the way, would end immediately if Hamas were to surrender,” Rubio said.

“As long as they exist and they’re around, you’re not going to have peace.”

