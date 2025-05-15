Ukraine sends team for Russia talks, downplays expectations

ISTANBUL: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had sent a team to Istanbul for the first direct peace talks with Russia in three years, but played down expectations of a breakthrough, saying Moscow was “not serious” about ending the war.

After hours of confusion which saw both sides hurling insults at the other and uncertainty over whether Ukraine would show up for the talks, Zelenskyy ended the uncertainty.

He said his defence minister was en route to Istanbul from Ankara with a mandate to push for a ceasefire. Talks could take place on Thursday or Friday, Zelenskyy added.

Kyiv has baulked at what Zelenskyy called the “dummy” delegation of relatively low-level figures sent by Russia, after days spent calling on President Vladimir Putin to personally show up.

US President Donald Trump appeared to concede that progress in Turkey was unlikely, saying there would be no movement towards ending the war until he met Putin.

But host country Turkey remained optimistic and Russia’s top negotiator said Moscow was ready to discuss “possible compromises” at the talks.

“Unfortunately, they are not taking the real negotiations very seriously,” Zelenskyy told reporters after a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kremlin rejects Europe’s ‘ultimatums’ for truce with Ukraine

But “out of respect” for Erdogan and Trump, Zelenskyy said he would still send a reduced delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, to Istanbul for the talks where he would press for a halt to the three-year war.

The Russian side is being led by Vladimir Medinsky, a hawkish advisor to Putin who has questioned Ukraine’s right to exist and led failed talks in 2022 at the start of the war.

‘Dummy’ delegation

Tens of thousands have been killed since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and Russia now occupies about a fifth of Ukraine’s territory.

There have been no direct peace talks since the first weeks of the war and the two sides’ positions appear to have grown further apart throughout three years of bloody fighting.

Setting the tone for potentially hostile discussions, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Zelenskyy a “clown” and “loser” hours before the talks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called him “pathetic” for trying to persuade Putin to turn up in person.

Zelenskyy renewed his call for a meeting with the Russian leader.

“I believe that the Kremlin leader must demonstrate his leadership. If he is ready for negotiations, then we must meet,” he said in Turkey.

“A ceasefire is the priority,” he added. “Although I still believe that Russia continues to treat these meetings unseriously and does not want to end the war.”

Trump also said no meaningful progress could take place until he himself met the Russian leader.

“I don’t believe anything’s going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is due in Istanbul on Friday after warning at a NATO meeting in Antalya that Washington was growing “impatient”.

‘Compromises’

It was Putin himself who made the surprise call for direct negotiations after Kyiv and European leaders pressured him to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Despite the flurry of diplomacy, Moscow and Kyiv’s positions remain far apart.

The Kremlin’s naming of Medinsky as its top negotiator suggested Moscow does not plan to make concessions. Although a hardline aide to Putin, he is not a major decision-maker and has advanced sweeping territorial claims over Ukraine.

Speaking outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Medinsky told reporters Russia saw the talks as a continuation of failed 2022 negotiations and that he was ready for “possible compromises.”

“The delegation is committed to a constructive approach, to finding possible solutions and points of contact. The goal of direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side is to eventually establish long-term peace by eliminating the root causes of the conflict,” he said.

Moscow wants Kyiv to make massive territorial concessions, giving up even more land than it has lost on the battlefield, and has also at times sought the removal of Zelenskyy, pledges of military neutrality and limits on Ukraine’s army.

Kyiv and the West reject those calls, but Zelenskyy has conceded that Ukraine might only get back some territory through diplomatic means.

He wants an immediate 30-day ceasefire – something Putin has repeatedly rejected.