AIRLINK 159.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.96%)
BOP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.77%)
FCCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.92%)
FFL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.47%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.46%)
MLCF 76.40 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.45%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.39%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.3%)
PAEL 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.88%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.1%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (7.29%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 37.17 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.05%)
SYM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.7%)
TELE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.3%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TRG 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.8%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.17%)
BR100 12,858 Increased By 187.4 (1.48%)
BR30 38,060 Increased By 692.7 (1.85%)
KSE100 119,803 Increased By 1266.2 (1.07%)
KSE30 36,725 Increased By 431 (1.19%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malawi’s IMF programme ends after only $35 million disbursed

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 03:00pm

BLANTYRE: Malawi’s $175 million loan programme from the International Monetary Fund has been terminated after no review was completed over an 18-month period, the fund said late on Wednesday.

The donor-dependent Southern African country only received an initial disbursement of $35 million under the four-year Extended Credit Facility approved in November 2023.

The IMF said the programme was not able to restore macroeconomic stability.

Inflation is running at over 30% in annual terms , while crippling foreign exchange shortages have curbed key imports such as fuel and fertiliser.

“Fiscal discipline has proven difficult to maintain in the current environment due to elevated spending pressures and insufficient revenue mobilisation efforts,” the IMF said on its website.

It said the country’s foreign exchange system had made it difficult to rebuild international reserves and its external debt remained unsustainable because it had not been fully restructured.

Malawi’s finance ministry said the government would seek to negotiate a new IMF programme after national elections in September.

It said government efforts to stabilise the economy had been dogged by “exogenous shocks” like a cholera outbreak, cyclones and last year’s El Nino-induced drought.

IMF IMF programme Malawi

Comments

200 characters

Malawi’s IMF programme ends after only $35 million disbursed

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee register gains against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Read more stories