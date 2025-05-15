AIRLINK 159.65 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (3.03%)
BOP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.53%)
FCCL 48.45 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.23%)
FFL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 139.90 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (1.4%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.5%)
KOSM 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.65%)
MLCF 76.48 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.55%)
OGDC 213.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.35 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.57%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.1%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 172.90 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (1.76%)
PRL 33.32 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (7%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.58%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.36%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TRG 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.58%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.17%)
BR100 12,857 Increased By 186.3 (1.47%)
BR30 38,060 Increased By 692.7 (1.85%)
KSE100 119,759 Increased By 1222.5 (1.03%)
KSE30 36,708 Increased By 413.9 (1.14%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IEA forecasts slowdown in global oil demand growth for the rest of 2025

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 02:53pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday economic headwinds combined with record sales of electric vehicles will reduce global oil demand growth to 650,000 barrels per day for the remainder of 2025.

That marks a slowdown from the 990,000 bpd the IEA measured for demand growth over January-March.

“Increased trade uncertainty is expected to weigh on the world economy and, by extension, oil demand,” the IEA said in its May oil market report.

The IEA now expects global demand growth to average 740,000 bpd overall this year, an upward revision of 20,000 bpd on the month because of higher expected economic growth and lower oil prices supporting consumption.

It sees demand growth then averaging a similar 760,000 bpd in 2026.

The Paris-based watchdog hiked its supply growth forecast by almost 400,000 bpd on the month to 1.6 million bpd in 2025 as expectations of higher output from Saudi Arabia offset a predicted slowdown in U.S. shale oil output in a lower oil price environment.

Oil slides 3% on expectations for US-Iran nuclear deal

Saudi Arabia accounts for almost all of the hike in the IEA’s 2025 supply growth forecast, the IEA said, as it is the only country with room to add barrels back to the market based on current production levels.

The OPEC+ group agreed a second monthly accelerated output increase for June at its last meeting.

“Based on continued price weakness, we expect more activity cuts over the coming quarters,” the IEA said of U.S. shale, having cut its U.S. shale forecast by 40,000 bpd for 2025 and 190,000 bpd for 2026.

In its own monthly oil report on Wednesday, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) trimmed its forecast for oil supply growth from the U.S. and other producers outside the wider OPEC+ group for 2025.

A sharp rise in supply, considerably outpacing demand growth, will force oil storage levels higher by an average of 720,000 bpd this year, the IEA said, after stocks declined on average by 140,000 bpd last year.

Oil prices IEA International Energy Agency oil demand

Comments

200 characters

IEA forecasts slowdown in global oil demand growth for the rest of 2025

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee register gains against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Read more stories