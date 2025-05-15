AIRLINK 159.60 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (2.99%)
BOP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
CNERGY 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.92%)
CPHL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.71%)
FCCL 48.32 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.96%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.43%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.47%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.5%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.46%)
MLCF 76.49 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.39%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.3%)
PAEL 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.88%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.1%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (7.29%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 37.17 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.05%)
SYM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.7%)
TELE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.3%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TRG 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.8%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.17%)
BR100 12,858 Increased By 187.4 (1.48%)
BR30 38,060 Increased By 692.7 (1.85%)
KSE100 119,803 Increased By 1266.2 (1.07%)
KSE30 36,725 Increased By 431 (1.19%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 02:19pm

BENGALURU: Indians are cancelling holidays in popular resorts in Turkiye and Azerbaijan after the countries supported Pakistan during its recent conflict with New Delhi, two booking firms said.

Ties between Pakistan and India nosedived after a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last month that New Delhi said was backed by Islamabad.

Pakistan denied involvement, but intense fighting broke out when India struck what it said were “terrorist camps” in Pakistan last week. They agreed a ceasefire on Saturday which has largely held.

Turkiye and Azerbaijan, popular budget holiday destinations for Indians, issued statements backing Islamabad after India’s strikes. “Bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkiye decreasing by 60% (over the last week) while cancellations have surged by 250% during the same period,” a spokesperson for MakeMyTrip said.

India blocks Turkish broadcaster TRT World’s X account

EaseMyTrip’s Chief Executive Officer, Rikant Pittie, said the platform had seen a 22% rise in cancellations for Turkiye and 30% for Azerbaijan “due to recent geopolitical tensions”.

Travellers had switched to Georgia, Serbia, Greece, Thailand and Vietnam, he added. Another ticketing platform, ixigo, earlier said in a post on X that it would be suspending flight and hotel bookings for Turkiye, Azerbaijan and China.

EaseMyTrip’s founder and chairman Nishant Pitti said in a post on X that 287,000 Indians visited Turkey last year and 243,000 visited Azerbaijan.

“When these nations openly support Pakistan, should we fuel their tourism and their economies?” Pitti said.

India Azerbaijan IIOJK Pakistan and India Turkiye Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee register gains against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Read more stories