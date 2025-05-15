AIRLINK 159.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.96%)
BOP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.77%)
FCCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.92%)
FFL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.47%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.46%)
MLCF 76.40 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.45%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.39%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.3%)
PAEL 46.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.88%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.1%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (7.29%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 37.17 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.05%)
SYM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.7%)
TELE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.3%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TRG 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.8%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.17%)
BR100 12,858 Increased By 187.4 (1.48%)
BR30 38,060 Increased By 692.7 (1.85%)
KSE100 119,803 Increased By 1266.2 (1.07%)
KSE30 36,725 Increased By 431 (1.19%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise under pressure from US Treasuries, weak 5-year note auction

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 01:57pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields climbed to fresh highs on Thursday as they tracked a rise in U.S. peers before being pressured further by weak demand at a five-year note auction.

The 10-year JGB yield rose as much as 3 basis points (bps) to 1.48% for the first time since April 2, when U.S. President Donald Trump upended markets globally with his “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs.

Equivalent U.S. Treasury yields edged up to 4.55% in Asian hours, the highest since April 11, as investors grew increasingly concerned about disagreements on the Trump administration’s tax cut and budget legislation currently in Congress.

The five-year yield rose by 3.5 bps to 1% for the second time this week, a level not seen since April 2.

The two-year JGB yield added 1.5 bps to 0.72%, also for the second time this week. That level hadn’t been seen since April 3.

Superlong bond yields continued to soar against a backdrop of persistent concerns about increased government spending ahead of upper house elections slated for July.

JGB yields rise as US-China trade talks lift risk appetite

The 30-year JGB yield rose as much as 6 bps to 2.98%, a new high in LSEG data back to April 2003.

The 20-year yield advanced 5.5 bps to touch 2.41% for the first time since mid-April, when it marked a 19-year peak.

“It is highly likely that concerns about fiscal expansion and the increase in government bond issuance will remain to some extent in the market at least until around autumn,” when issuance plans are likely to be revealed, following the unveiling of a supplementary budget, Mizuho analysts said.

“We should remain aware that the current uncertainty regarding fiscal policy and vague concerns about the increase in government bonds could further weigh on the market.”

JGB Japanese government bond yields

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields rise under pressure from US Treasuries, weak 5-year note auction

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee register gains against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Read more stories