AIRLINK 159.35 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (2.83%)
BOP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.77%)
FCCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.13%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.43%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.69%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.26%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.46%)
MLCF 76.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
OGDC 213.70 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.48%)
PACE 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.3%)
PAEL 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 17.42 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.68%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.42%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.27%)
SYM 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.17%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.02%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
TRG 65.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.8%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.17%)
BR100 12,858 Increased By 187.4 (1.48%)
BR30 38,029 Increased By 662 (1.77%)
KSE100 119,755 Increased By 1218 (1.03%)
KSE30 36,706 Increased By 412.7 (1.14%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

FIFA lifts Congo Republic’s suspension

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 01:48pm

FIFA has lifted its suspension on the Republic of Congo’s soccer federation three months after it was imposed over third-party interference in its affairs amid a dispute with the country’s sports ministry, the global governing body said on Wednesday.

The long-standing dispute had resulted in the closure of some sports facilities and the Congo federation’s headquarters.

Days after the suspension was introduced, sports minister Hugues Ngouelondele had said they would get in touch with FIFA to discuss lifting the ban.

FIFA, which had set a number of conditions for lifting the suspension including the return of full control of the federation’s headquarters to FECOFOOT, said the requested conditions had been met.

FIFA

Comments

200 characters

FIFA lifts Congo Republic’s suspension

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee register gains against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Read more stories