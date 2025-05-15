UK insurer Aviva reports 9% rise in first-quarter general insurance premiums

Insurer Aviva reported a 9% rise in first-quarter general insurance premiums on Thursday on strong growth in both personal and commercial lines in Britain, driven by the Probitas deal and new businesses.

The life and general insurer, which operates in Britain, Ireland and Canada, said it was confident of meeting its 2026 outlook.

Aviva’s bid to become the largest home and motor insurer in Britain through a 3.7 billion-pound takeover of smaller rival Direct Line suffered a potential snag on Wednesday, after UK’s competition watchdog launched a review of the deal.

“The acquisition of Direct Line is firmly on track… and we expect to complete the deal in the middle of the year,” CEO Amanda Blanc said.

Aviva said it expects to “reframe” the group’s 2026 targets after the deal closes.

The company reported 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) in general insurance premiums for the quarter ended March 31.