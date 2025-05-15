RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clocked in at $177 million in April, reflecting a decline of 25% compared to $235 million in March 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said Thursday.

Out of the total April inflows, $24 million has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $159 million have been utilised locally.

The central bank shared that the total number of RDA accounts opened reached 814,244 from 805,442 a month ago at March-end, showing a month-on-month increase of 8,802 accounts.

As per the latest data available on the SBP’s website, the cumulative RDA inflow clocked in at $10.18 billion by the end of the previous month, out of which $1.757 billion has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $6.527 billion have been utilised locally.

Consequently, total net repatriable liability stands at $1.897 billion as of April-end.

Out of the total outstanding liability, an amount of $1,356 million is with Naya Pakistan Certificates, with $456 million in conventional NPCs and $900 million in Islamic instruments.

Similarly, an amount of $444 million is ‘balances in accounts’, the SBP data showed.

Meanwhile, Roshan Equity Investments declined monthly and stood at $58 million, registering a monthly decline of 6%.

Background

RDA is a significant source of foreign exchange inflows for Pakistan, which is grappling with liquidity challenges.

The initiative was launched in September 2020 by the SBP and offers up to 8% profit on US dollar investments.