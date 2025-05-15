AIRLINK 160.20 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (3.38%)
BOP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.8%)
CPHL 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
FCCL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
FFL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FLYNG 48.28 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (7.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.48%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.9%)
KOSM 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
MLCF 76.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.35%)
OGDC 213.49 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.39%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.27%)
PAEL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
POWER 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
PPL 173.39 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.05%)
PRL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.65%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
SSGC 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.89%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.77%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
TRG 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.68%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
BR100 12,795 Increased By 124.4 (0.98%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 564.8 (1.51%)
KSE100 119,389 Increased By 852.8 (0.72%)
KSE30 36,568 Increased By 273.9 (0.75%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan retreats further from six-month high

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 11:40am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan weakened against the U.S. dollar for a second straight session on Thursday, pulling away from a six-month high hit earlier this week with traders reporting that state banks were engaged in strong dollar buying in early deals.

Market participants also noted that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set a weaker-than-estimated fixing on Wednesday for the first time since November, adding to the view that authorities do not want a sharp yuan rally.

Onshore yuan was 0.08% lower at 7.2151 to the dollar as of 02:49 GMT.

Its offshore counterpart stood at 7.2119 yuan per dollar, little changed in Asian trade.

These moves coincide with broad strengthening pressure on Asian currencies. Talks between Seoul’s deputy finance minister and U.S. Treasury officials on foreign exchange have spurred bets of prolonged dollar weakness.

“Despite sharing some characteristics with other Asian exporting power houses, including substantial Dollar asset exposure, we still think China’s policy preference will be for a measured and controlled move in USD/CNY,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a client note.

China’s yuan falls from six-month peak on rising dollar demand

Spurred on by Beijing and Washington’s agreement to slash the tariffs, the yuan strengthened past 7.2 to a six-month high of 7.1855 on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, was set at 7.1963 per dollar, stronger than estimates.

The dollar index stood near 101, struggling to extend strong gains made at the start of the week, as investor relief at the U.S.-China tariff truce gives way to a cautious mood amid uncertainty over the shape of various trade deals.

Yuan yuan vs dollar yuan price

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan retreats further from six-month high

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee register gains against US dollar

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Oil falls over $1 on expectations for US-Iran nuclear deal

TWF Holding acquires majority stake in ZIL Limited

Read more stories