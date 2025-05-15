AIRLINK 160.20 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (3.38%)
BOP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.8%)
CPHL 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
FCCL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
FFL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FLYNG 48.28 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (7.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.48%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.9%)
KOSM 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
MLCF 76.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.35%)
OGDC 213.49 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.39%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.27%)
PAEL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
POWER 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
PPL 173.39 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.05%)
PRL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.65%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
SSGC 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.89%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.77%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
TRG 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.68%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
BR100 12,795 Increased By 124.4 (0.98%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 564.8 (1.51%)
KSE100 119,389 Increased By 852.8 (0.72%)
KSE30 36,568 Increased By 273.9 (0.75%)
Indian army operation on Myanmar border kills 10 insurgents

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 11:30am

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army said at least 10 militants were killed in an operation still underway in the troubled northeastern state of Manipur, bordering Myanmar.

The deaths came months after Reuters reported in November that Indian militant groups that sought refuge in Myanmar and fought in its civil war had begun streaming back across the border to Manipur.

“Ten cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered,” the army said in a post on X on Wednesday, referring to a firefight in the region.

Stability has been at risk along the shared 1,650-km (1,025-mile) border from the civil war in Myanmar after a military coup ousted an elected civilian government in February 2021.

India imposes direct rule on its restive Manipur state

On the Indian side, ethnic strife in Manipur since May 2023 has led to the deaths of nearly 260, with more than 60,000 displaced.

The state of 3.2 million has been divided into two ethnic enclaves, a valley controlled by the Meiteis and the Kuki-dominated hills.

