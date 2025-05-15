AIRLINK 160.20 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (3.38%)
BOP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.8%)
CPHL 83.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.59%)
FCCL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
FFL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FLYNG 48.28 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (7.38%)
HUBC 140.01 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.48%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.9%)
KOSM 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
MLCF 76.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.35%)
OGDC 213.49 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.39%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.27%)
PAEL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
POWER 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
PPL 173.39 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.05%)
PRL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.65%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
SSGC 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.89%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.77%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
TRG 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.68%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.06%)
BR100 12,795 Increased By 124.4 (0.98%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 564.8 (1.51%)
KSE100 119,389 Increased By 852.8 (0.72%)
KSE30 36,568 Increased By 273.9 (0.75%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Siemens confirms growth outlook after Q2 figures beat forecasts

Reuters Published 15 May, 2025 11:23am

ZURICH: Siemens still expects to increase its full-year sales by between 3 and 7% “despite increased uncertainty”, the German engineering group said on Thursday, as it reported better-than-expected profit during its second quarter.

The company, whose products include factory software, controllers and trains, said its industrial profit rose 29% to 3.24 billion euros ($3.63 billion) in the three months to the end of March.

The figure, helped by a 315-million-euro gain from the sale of its wiring business to ABB, beat analysts’ consensus forecast of 2.75 billion euros.

Sales rose 7% to 19.76 billion euros, ahead of forecasts for 19.22 billion euros, while orders increased 10%.

As a result, Siemens confirmed its outlook for its full-year sales to increase by 3-7% despite seeing “increased uncertainty in the economic environment”.

“Our customers continue to rely on our technology, and our global footprint demonstrates our resilience,” said Chief Executive Roland Busch in a statement.

In March, Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas noted hesitancy among customers due to uncertainties about tariffs, with many delaying investment decisions.

But Siemens, whose results give an indication of the broader industrial economy, said it was seeing an improving situation in most of its businesses.

Although Digital Industries, the company’s flagship automation unit, struggled, with a 5% drop in revenue, Siemens said it saw signs of destocking by customers coming to an end.

The weakness was compensated by Smart Infrastructure, which combines hardware and software to manage electricity, heating, cooling, lighting, and data in buildings. It increased sales by 12% while profit jumped 61% helped by the sale of its wire accessories business.

The division is benefiting from sustained demand for electrification, power distribution and the construction of data centres for artificial intelligence.

Mobility also saw revenue and profit rise, buoyed by global investments in rail and transport infrastructure such as electric trains in the United States.

Siemens Siemens Energy

Comments

200 characters

Siemens confirms growth outlook after Q2 figures beat forecasts

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee register gains against US dollar

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Oil falls over $1 on expectations for US-Iran nuclear deal

TWF Holding acquires majority stake in ZIL Limited

Read more stories