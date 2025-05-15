AIRLINK 159.60 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (2.99%)
Business & Finance

India’s car sales to dealers jump nearly 4% in April, industry body says

Reuters Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 01:58pm

Indian automakers posted a near 4% jump in sales to dealers in April, led by strong demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs), data from an industry body showed on Thursday.

Domestic sales of all cars in the country to dealers rose to 348,847 units last month, compared to 335,629 in April last year, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Weak April sales hit most top Indian carmakers as demand cools

Mahindra & Mahindra posted a 28% jump in sales in April, overtaking Hyundai India to the No.2 spot by overall sales in the in the world’s third-largest car market.

