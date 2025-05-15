AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

.Japan’s Nikkei slides for second day as strong yen weighs

Reuters Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 03:32pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped for a second day on Thursday, extending its retreat from a nearly three-month peak, as a stronger yen sent automaker shares sliding.

The Nikkei sank 1% to 37,755.51 as of the close, as the yen strengthened for a third day, eroding the value of Japanese exporters’ overseas revenues.

The broader Topix fell 0.9%, also a second session of losses.

The Nikkei had rallied 25% between a low on April 7 and the high on Tuesday, partly as optimism built for a spate of U.S. trade deals that would remove the risk of a global recession.

“The run-up in the Nikkei had been very fast, and we’re still at a very high level,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura.

“Investors are cautious that there is still a degree of overheating in the market.”

Transport equipment was the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s industry groupings, dropping 2.8%.

Japan’s Nikkei reverses gains on sell-off to book profits

Toyota tumbled 3.4%, while Honda and Nissan each slumped 3.9%.

Overnight news that U.S. and South Korean officials met last week to discuss the exchange rate ignited speculation that Washington may seek a weaker exchange rate for the dollar as part of trade negotiations with Asian nations.

The Korean won surged as a result, pulling the yen along in its wake.

Electronics exporters were also weak, with Sony losing 2.8% and Nintendo slipping 2.2%.

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing fell 1.5% to be the biggest points drag on the Nikkei due to its heavy weighting.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 147 fell and 76 rose, with two flat.

Shipping was a bright spot, jumping 2.4% to be far and away the best performing TSE industry group, as a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade relations boosted the outlook for cargo traffic.

Nikkei Nikkei index Nikkei stock Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

.Japan’s Nikkei slides for second day as strong yen weighs

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

In call with PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president hails Pakistan’s ‘remarkable success’ during clash with India

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Pakistan slams Indian defence minister’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear remarks: FO

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Indian travel firms report drop in Turkiye bookings over Pakistan support

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms inks SPA with CCL Holding

Nishat Hotels & Properties seeks majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Read more stories