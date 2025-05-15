AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025
2025-05-15

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Recorder Report Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 06:45am

KARACHI: The margin on short-term government securities declined by up to 90 basis points (bps) in the Treasury Bills (T-bills) auction held on Wednesday, reflecting market reaction to the recent monetary policy easing.

On behalf of the federal government, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) invited tenders for the sale of 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) through primary dealers on May 14, 2025, with settlement scheduled for May 15, 2025.

The auction witnessed robust participation by the primary dealers, with total bids amounting to Rs 1.987 trillion. The highest interest was observed in the 1-month T-bills, attracting bids worth Rs 667.6 billion. Bids for other tenors included Rs 453.55 billion for 3-month, Rs 225.15 billion for 6-month, and Rs 641.6 billion for 12-month MTBs.

Rate cut fallout: Foreign investment in T-Bills takes a hit

The federal government accepted bids worth Rs 664 billion, including Rs 102 billion in non-competitive bids, exceeding the auction target of Rs 550 billion, but falling short of the maturing amount of Rs 716 billion.

The cut-off Yields on different bonds decreased by 66-90bps, with the current yields standing at 11.25 percent for the 1-month T-Bill, 11.24 percent for the 3-month, 11.28 percent for the 6-month MTBs, and 11.35 percent for the 12-month T-Bill.

The decline in yields is largely attributed to the 100-bps cut in the SBP’s policy rate announced earlier this month by the Monetary Policy Committee. This policy shift has led to improved investor sentiment and expectations of further monetary easing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP treasury bills monetary policy policy rate T-bill auction Pakistan Market Treasury Bills Market Treasury Bills T-bills MTBs

