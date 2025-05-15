Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

ISLAMABAD: In a significant legal development, a special court on Tuesday dismissed a review petition filed by Adiala Jail authorities, challenging earlier court orders that allowed incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to communicate with his sons and undergo medical check-ups by his personal physician.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, while announcing the verdict, upheld the previous court directives issued on January 10, January 28, and February 3, instructing the jail administration to facilitate weekly WhatsApp calls between Khan and his children [Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan] and permit medical examinations by his chosen doctor.

The judge ruled that the court had thoroughly considered all relevant aspects before issuing these orders, leaving no grounds for review.

The superintendent of Adiala Jail had filed a petition seeking review of previous orders, raising objections to facilitating international communication and access to a private doctor for the convicted political leader.

However, the court dismissed the plea, emphasising the need for immediate implementation of the original orders.

The Adiala Jail superintendent had argued in the petition that the court’s orders were inconsistent with the principles of equality and justice enshrined in Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees equal treatment before the law.

The petition contended that allowing one inmate special privileges would create a precedent and potentially trigger a wave of similar demands from other prisoners.

The petition noted that 93 foreign inmates are currently housed in Adiala Jail, none of whom have been allowed similar communication with their families abroad. It warned that granting Khan exclusive access to international communication and private medical care would be discriminatory and spark unrest among the prison population.

Additionally, the jail authorities highlighted growing dissatisfaction among inmates across Punjab’s prisons, citing numerous complaints submitted through the Inspector General (IG) of Prisons and regional Deputy Inspectors General (DIG). They claimed that other prisoners have expressed frustration over perceived unequal treatment, with many now demanding the same facilities granted to Khan.

The jail administration further argued that such privileges are not provided for under the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978.

In view of the above narrated submissions, it is requested that the impugned orders of January 10 and February 3 may kindly be reviewed and set aside as being inconsistent and contrary to the basic rights and principles of recognition of the inherent dignity and equal inalienable rights of inmates. If extended, these two facilities, the same would be against the spirit of the constitution of Pakistan as well as the Pakistan Prison Rules, it says.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, until May 21. Notably, on May 13, the Adiala Jail administration informed PTI lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry that the hearing would be conducted at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) instead of the jail premises. The last hearing in the case was held inside Adiala Jail on February 17.

