Pakistan, India swap border security men

ISLAMABAD: In an unusual display of goodwill gesture in prevailing tense environment, Pakistan and India swapped Wednesday each other’s border security personnel who had inadvertently crossed over international boundary on April 23 following Pahalgam incident.

Pakistan handed over Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnam Kumar Shaw to Indian authorities, while India reciprocated by returning Pakistan Rangers personnel Muhammadullah, official sources said.

BSF constable, Purnam Kumar Shaw was caught by Pakistani security forces on April 23, 2025, after he accidentally crossing into Pakistani territory near theGanda Singh Wala/Ferozepur sector.

Muhammadullah, a Punjab Rangers personnel, was; however, detained by the Indian BSF under similar circumstances.

The Punjab Rangers and BSF officials held consistent flag meetings to secure release and safe repatriation of each other’s border security personnel. The release of border Jawans between the two countries, is being considered a positive development in hostile environment.

