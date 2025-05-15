AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-15

‘Tax Law Ordinance can negatively impact businessmen’

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Chairman of the Businessmen Panel (BMP) and former FPCCI president Mian Anjum Nisar stated that the recently enforced Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 was issued without consulting relevant stakeholders, and no parliamentary debate was held on the matter.

He warned that this ordinance could negatively impact the business community and undermine the rule of law.

He added that a BMP delegation will soon meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss these pressing concerns.

Anjum Nisar expressed these views while speaking at a dinner hosted by former FPCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo. The dinner was also attended by Abdul Rahim Janoo, Zikriya Usman, Rafique Suleman, Haji Usman Ghani, Hanif Lakhani, Suleman Chawla, and Sultan Rehman.

He further stated that the extraordinary powers granted to tax authorities through the ordinance are akin to “economic terrorism” and cannot be accepted.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo highlighted the multiple challenges faced by the business sector, particularly importers, who face frequent disruptions that increase import costs. He urged the government to pay serious attention to these issues.

He also praised the Pakistan Army for its timely and effective action under the leadership of General Asim Munir, which he said dealt a heavy blow to Indian aggression and proved Pakistan's defense capabilities to the world.

Abdul Rahim Janoo rejected the recently amended Tax Ordinance 2025, calling it anti-economy, unconstitutional, and poisonous for investment.

He said rice exporters are striving to boost national exports and demanded that the government provide them with the same incentives granted to the five other export sectors.

Rahim Janoo noted that the rice sector is currently facing serious challenges in the international market but expressed hope that the REAP delegation currently in Australia would secure positive business opportunities.

Rafique Suleman strongly objected to the implementation of Sections 138(3A) and 140(6A) of the Income Tax Ordinance, which allow for the immediate recovery of disputed tax dues, even when courts have granted relief.

He said this undermines the sanctity of judicial decisions, violates taxpayers’ constitutional rights to due process, and promotes a coercive tax regime.

Suleman also praised the exceptional leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and his comprehensive strategy, which he said not only led to battlefield success but also boosted national morale and exposed India to global embarrassment following its cowardly nighttime attack.

The business leaders reiterated their commitment to addressing these issues seriously and announced that plans are being made for an imminent meeting with the prime minister.

