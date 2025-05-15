AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

SECP has mandate to probe against cos involved in market manipulation: IHC

Sohail Sarfraz Published 15 May, 2025 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reaffirmed the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) regulatory mandate regarding investigations against companies involved in suspected market manipulation.

The SECP has appreciated the judgment of the Islamabad High Court, which has reaffirmed the SECP’s regulatory mandate regarding investigations under the Securities Act, 2015.

The writ petition challenged the SECP’s investigation proceedings initiated under Section 139 of the Securities Act, 2015, in a matter involving suspected market manipulation. The case pertained to trading in the shares of a listed company, where the share price was inflated by approximately 236% between December 13, 2013, and October 04, 2016.

Despite being served lawful notices requiring their appearance before the investigation team, the petitioners chose not to comply and instead sought relief through constitutional jurisdiction. However, the IHC dismissed the petition, ruling that the SECP had acted within its legislative authority, and that such investigations were essential to maintaining market discipline and investor confidence.

In its judgment, the Court observed that the SECP’s notices were lawful, detailed, and did not constitute adverse or final orders but merely sought clarifications from the recipients.

The Court noted that intervention at the investigation stage would unjustly impede the regulator’s ability to perform its statutory functions.

The SECP’s powers under Sections 137 and 139 are procedural in nature, can be applied retrospectively, and do not violate Article 12 of the constitution. Additionally, the constitutional protection against self-incrimination under Article 13 (1) (b) does not extend to regulatory investigations, as requiring information does not amount to compelling testimony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP IHC Islamabad High Court Companies market manipulation

Comments

200 characters

SECP has mandate to probe against cos involved in market manipulation: IHC

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Transfer of judges: CB concerned about attributing malice to state functionaries

Read more stories