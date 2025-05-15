SAI chief says now time to focus on economic battle

KARACHI: Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of the SITE Association of Industry, expressed deep gratitude for Pakistan’s recent military victory, attributing the success to divine support, public prayers, and the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army. He emphasised that with the military triumph secured, the nation must now shift its focus to focus on winning the economic battle.

Alvi urged the government to prioritise economic development by involving the business community in policy-making. He called for measures to ease the tax burden on businesses and protect them from harassment by Federal Board of Revenue officials. Proposing a streamlined tax system, he suggested a one-window operation where industrialists and traders could deposit fixed amounts directly into official bank accounts to ensure transparency and reduce corruption.

Appealing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, SAI chief highlighted the Prime Minister’s business background, expressing confidence that he understands the challenges entrepreneurs face. He urged the government to make business-friendly decisions and shield the sector from harassment by regulatory bodies.

He stressed that the business community is committed to expanding enterprises, creating jobs, and boosting foreign exchange reserves. He believes addressing these priorities will drive sustained economic progress.

He said, “Just as Pakistan succeeded on the battlefield, it can also achieve victory in the economic arena and emerge as a strong economic power.”

