AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

One killed, 11 injured as blast hit Quetta PPP rally

NNI Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 06:48am

QUETTA: A blast rocked the Munir Mengal Chowk area on Sariab Road in Quetta as a rally led by Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Ali Madad Jattak was passing by, leaving one person dead and eleven others injured.

Fortunately, Ali Madad Jattak remained unharmed in the attack, although his vehicle was damaged.

The police reported that the attack appeared to be carried out using hand grenades, and evidence is being collected from the scene.

The Balochistan government strongly condemned the attack on Ali Madad Jattak’s convoy, describing it as a cowardly act.

A spokesperson for the government emphasised that attacks on elected representatives are an attack on the democratic system. He further stated that the perpetrators would be held accountable and brought to justice.

The police confirmed that two hand grenades were thrown at the passing rally on Sariab Road. In the aftermath of the explosion, one person was killed, and 11 others were injured.

The spokesperson for Civil Hospital confirmed that the injured were given medical aid and transferred to the trauma center for further treatment.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the grenade attack on the convoy of party leader and Balochistan Assembly member Ali Madad Jattak in Quetta.

In his statement, Bilawal expressed gratitude that Ali Madad Jattak remained safe during the cowardly terrorist attack and offered prayers for his continued safety.

Bilawal Bhutto termed the targeting of Ali Madad Jattak’s convoy as a cowardly act and a clear act of terrorism. He said such cowardly actions would never shake the resolve of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He further expressed confidence that those responsible for the attack would soon be brought to justice.

Bilawal also called for the best possible medical care for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Quetta blast in quetta PPP rally Ali Madad Jattak

Comments

200 characters

One killed, 11 injured as blast hit Quetta PPP rally

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Transfer of judges: CB concerned about attributing malice to state functionaries

Read more stories