One killed, 11 injured as blast hit Quetta PPP rally

QUETTA: A blast rocked the Munir Mengal Chowk area on Sariab Road in Quetta as a rally led by Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Ali Madad Jattak was passing by, leaving one person dead and eleven others injured.

Fortunately, Ali Madad Jattak remained unharmed in the attack, although his vehicle was damaged.

The police reported that the attack appeared to be carried out using hand grenades, and evidence is being collected from the scene.

The Balochistan government strongly condemned the attack on Ali Madad Jattak’s convoy, describing it as a cowardly act.

A spokesperson for the government emphasised that attacks on elected representatives are an attack on the democratic system. He further stated that the perpetrators would be held accountable and brought to justice.

The police confirmed that two hand grenades were thrown at the passing rally on Sariab Road. In the aftermath of the explosion, one person was killed, and 11 others were injured.

The spokesperson for Civil Hospital confirmed that the injured were given medical aid and transferred to the trauma center for further treatment.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the grenade attack on the convoy of party leader and Balochistan Assembly member Ali Madad Jattak in Quetta.

In his statement, Bilawal expressed gratitude that Ali Madad Jattak remained safe during the cowardly terrorist attack and offered prayers for his continued safety.

Bilawal Bhutto termed the targeting of Ali Madad Jattak’s convoy as a cowardly act and a clear act of terrorism. He said such cowardly actions would never shake the resolve of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He further expressed confidence that those responsible for the attack would soon be brought to justice.

Bilawal also called for the best possible medical care for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.