NADRA launches deployment of digital birth, death notification tools

ISLAMABAD: In a major step toward digital transformation, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in collaboration with provincial governments, has launched the nationwide deployment of digital birth and death notification tools in healthcare facilities.

This initiative is part of the federal government’s flagship “Uraan Pakistan” programme, aimed at modernising the country’s digital infrastructure.

The new system, introduced under the National Registration and Biometric Policy Framework, enables real-time, accurate, and complete recording of vital life events—such as births and deaths—directly at the point of occurrence in hospitals and clinics.

This digital transformation of the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system is expected to significantly enhance data accuracy and service delivery across Pakistan.

According to NADRA, the collected data will not only bolster national development planning but also support transformative projects like Digital ID and the Digital Economy.

The system forms a core component of the broader Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), spearheaded by NADRA with support from the World Bank and other national stakeholders.

To ensure seamless implementation across the country, formal agreements are being signed between NADRA and provincial as well as regional governments.

A recent signing ceremony in Karachi saw the Government of Sindh, represented by Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, join the initiative. The agreement was signed by the Secretaries of Health and Local Government on behalf of Sindh, and the Director General of NADRA Karachi.

Earlier, a similar agreement was signed in Quetta between NADRA and the Government of Balochistan, represented by the respective provincial secretaries and the DG NADRA Balochistan. Further agreements with Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) are expected to follow in the coming days, paving the way for a unified, digital civil registration system across Pakistan.

