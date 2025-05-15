Suthra Punjab: LWMC achieves zero waste in Samanabad Town

LAHORE: The Punjab government's vision of a Suthra Punjab continues to make significant strides. In line with this initiative, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has been conducting phased special cleaning operations across nine towns in Lahore to ensure a clean environment.

The LWMC cleaning operation teams have successfully carried out a zero waste operation in Samanabad Town, clearing 32 hotspot areas. Manual sweeping and scraping were also done around schools, colleges, and commercial markets to enhance cleanliness.

LWMC CEO Babar Sabir Din stated that 1,400 workers, along with 300 operational vehicles, including loader rickshaws, were deployed for the special cleaning operations in Samanabad Town. Additionally, 190 loader rickshaws were stationed to collect waste from door to door.

Temporary collection points are being cleared of waste on a daily basis to maintain cleanliness. Moreover, special cleaning operations have been completed in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Yateem Khana Chowk, and Babu Sabu.

Cleaning teams have also been deployed around Kareem Block, Moon Market, Ayubia Market, and Ichhra Bazaar. Other areas like Chuburji, Samanabad, Multan Road, GOR 2, and Islamia Park are also undergoing continuous cleaning efforts.

The public is urged to cooperate with LWMC teams in maintaining cleanliness by disposing of waste in designated bins. For any complaints related to cleanliness, citizens can contact LWMC’s helpline at 1139 or use social media platforms.

