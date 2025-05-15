AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

Suthra Punjab: LWMC achieves zero waste in Samanabad Town

Recorder Report Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 06:54am

LAHORE: The Punjab government's vision of a Suthra Punjab continues to make significant strides. In line with this initiative, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has been conducting phased special cleaning operations across nine towns in Lahore to ensure a clean environment.

The LWMC cleaning operation teams have successfully carried out a zero waste operation in Samanabad Town, clearing 32 hotspot areas. Manual sweeping and scraping were also done around schools, colleges, and commercial markets to enhance cleanliness.

LWMC CEO Babar Sabir Din stated that 1,400 workers, along with 300 operational vehicles, including loader rickshaws, were deployed for the special cleaning operations in Samanabad Town. Additionally, 190 loader rickshaws were stationed to collect waste from door to door.

Temporary collection points are being cleared of waste on a daily basis to maintain cleanliness. Moreover, special cleaning operations have been completed in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Yateem Khana Chowk, and Babu Sabu.

Cleaning teams have also been deployed around Kareem Block, Moon Market, Ayubia Market, and Ichhra Bazaar. Other areas like Chuburji, Samanabad, Multan Road, GOR 2, and Islamia Park are also undergoing continuous cleaning efforts.

The public is urged to cooperate with LWMC teams in maintaining cleanliness by disposing of waste in designated bins. For any complaints related to cleanliness, citizens can contact LWMC’s helpline at 1139 or use social media platforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LWMC

Comments

200 characters

Suthra Punjab: LWMC achieves zero waste in Samanabad Town

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Transfer of judges: CB concerned about attributing malice to state functionaries

Read more stories