KP govt announces to segregate Malakand Division into two units

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced to segregate the existing Malakand Division into two separate administrative divisions and urged the elected public representatives of Malakand Division to mutually consult and finalize the modalities in this regard.

This, he announced while chairing a consultative session on upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP) for Malakand Division here on Wednesday. Elected members of the National and Provincial Assemblies from Malakand Division and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister stated that Malakand is a vast and mountainous area, and for the convenience of the people, it is necessary to divide it into two divisions. "Smaller administrative units will enhance service delivery and improve governance", he remarked.

The elected public representatives of Malakand Division welcomed the Chief Minister’s announcement, stating that the division of Malakand into two separate divisions was a longstanding demand of the local population and a pressing need of the time. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for this decision. The meeting also reviewed the progress of the current Annual Development Programme for Malakand Division.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also chaired a meeting related to the development programmes of the Departments of Forests & Environment, Minerals, Law & Justice, Transport, and Labor. Relevant cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (P&D), and other concerned officials attended the meeting. The progress of schemes under the ongoing development programme was reviewed, and proposed schemes for inclusion in the next ADP were discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed that schemes nearing completion and flagship projects should be completed on time. He noted that schemes with 80% or more physical progress are being fully funded.

Detailed discussions were held on proposed projects for the upcoming Annual Development Programme, and instructions were issued to finalize them. The Chief Minister directed that realistic and viable development schemes be included in the new ADP, emphasizing that departments should prioritize major public-interest projects over minor initiatives.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for swift implementation of the Billion Tree plus Programme, terming it as a flagship initiative of the provincial government. He directed that implementation of the programme should begin at the very start of the new fiscal year. “We are investing substantial resources to enhance the forest cover of the province; therefore, no delay in the execution of this project will be tolerated,” he said.

The Chief Minister instructed practical steps to harness the potential of carbon credits in the province. He agreed in principle to include solar tube well projects in the next ADP to support afforestation and instructed that feasibility studies for these projects be conducted in the first phase.

The meeting also considered projects for value chain development of local honeybees and the establishment of herbal markets across the province. The Chief Minister highlighted the significant potential of medicinal herbs in the province and stated that the basic objective is to benefit the local population. The meeting also gave in-principle approval to include a project in the next ADP for the establishment of a safari park at Misri Banda, Nowshera. The Chief Minister directed that appropriate funds be allocated for the execution of this project.

Speaking on the government's development strategy, the Chief Minister stated that the provincial government aims to complete mega public welfare projects within the next two to three years. For this purpose, all departments must initiate timely implementation of their respective schemes. “The provincial government is investing significant resources, and the benefits must reach the people without delay,” he concluded.

