Economic activities: Inclusion of minorities may help achieve economic stability target

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has said that inclusion of the minorities in economic activities could help achieve target of economic stability in shortest possible time.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Convener of the Standing Committee on Human Rights for Minorities Saleem Shakir also spoke on the occasion.

The visit was marked by a shared commitment to promoting interfaith harmony, minority empowerment and economic inclusiveness across the business landscape of Punjab.

In his address, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said that minorities are vital stakeholders in Pakistan’s development and must be included in all spheres of national life, especially economic policymaking and enterprise growth.

“The government believes in complete inclusion of minority communities in the economic mainstream. The time has come to provide targeted facilities and remove structural hurdles that hold back minority entrepreneurs”, he added.

He further praised the minority-friendly policies of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and highlighted her vision of an inclusive and tolerant society.

He said that the inclusive policies of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz are reflective of Jinnah’s Pakistan. Under one flag, we are united. Our Constitution gives minorities their rights and it is our duty to turn those words into action.

He also paid tribute to the Sikh community worldwide for their unshakable support for Pakistan and lauded the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in defending the rights of every citizen, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, in his welcome remarks, expressed his pride in the Lahore Chamber’s diverse and inclusive membership, which includes a significant number of Christian and Sikh businesspersons. He said that the minorities have played an outstanding role in development of Pakistan

“It gives me great pride to say that the Lahore Chamber has always stood for the protection of human rights and equal economic opportunities for all citizens. Our Sikh and Christian members are actively contributing to the economic and social progress of Pakistan,” Mian Abuzar Shad added.

He said that we appreciate the Government of Punjab for entrusting you with the important portfolio of Minority Affairs. The Minister’s role in promoting interfaith harmony across the province is commendable. He assured LCCI’s full support in any initiative that promotes peace, unity and inclusive economic growth.

He also shared a comprehensive roadmap of the Standing Committee with the minister. The roadmap aims to illustrate how LCCI can play an effective role in interfaith harmony, human rights protection and the economic empowerment of minorities.

During the session, participants paid rich tributes to Ramesh Singh Arora for his unwavering services toward interfaith peace building, social cohesion and policy advocacy for minority rights.

The LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that the business community and government should work together to uplift all segments of society, especially those that have been historically marginalized.

The participants also made a human chain to expressed solidarity with the Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025