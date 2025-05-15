Doctors, paramedics hold solidarity walk to praise Pakistan armed forces

LAHORE: Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar has said that Pakistan’s brave armed forces have again proved that wars are won not merely through numerical strength but by unwavering faith, exceptional courage and professional excellence.

"By decisively defeating an adversary with significant numerical superiority, Pakistan’s military has set a new global benchmark in strategic prowess and modern warfare capabilities," Zafar said while talking to the media and participants of a solidarity walk organized by PGMI to express gratitude towards the Pakistan armed forces and pay tribute to the martyrs.

The participants who were carrying placards chanted slogans in support of Pakistan’s defence institutions.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar declared that the success of Operation “Buny?n al-Mars?s” is a matter of national pride and a reflection of the unshakable will of 240 million Pakistanis. He stressed that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but remains fully prepared to thwart any form of aggression. He firmly stated that any hostile intent against the homeland would be dealt with a crushing response by the valiant soldiers of Pakistan.

He emphasized that the strategic brilliance and bravery demonstrated during this operation effectively foiled the enemy’s malicious ambitions and showcased the unmatched competence of Pakistan’s armed forces. He called for forging unity and discipline to ensure Pakistan’s journey towards economic strength and global recognition as a developed and resilient nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025