AIRLINK 155.94 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.63%)
BOP 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.12%)
CPHL 82.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
FCCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
FLYNG 48.00 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (6.76%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.58%)
HUMNL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.59%)
KOSM 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
MLCF 75.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (1.14%)
PACE 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
PAEL 46.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
POWER 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
PPL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (4.17%)
PRL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.6%)
PTC 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.75%)
SSGC 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
SYM 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.53%)
TPLP 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TRG 66.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
YOUW 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
BR100 12,778 Increased By 107.6 (0.85%)
BR30 37,928 Increased By 561 (1.5%)
KSE100 119,343 Increased By 806.4 (0.68%)
KSE30 36,582 Increased By 288.2 (0.79%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

Doctors, paramedics hold solidarity walk to praise Pakistan armed forces

Recorder Report Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 07:42am

LAHORE: Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar has said that Pakistan’s brave armed forces have again proved that wars are won not merely through numerical strength but by unwavering faith, exceptional courage and professional excellence.

"By decisively defeating an adversary with significant numerical superiority, Pakistan’s military has set a new global benchmark in strategic prowess and modern warfare capabilities," Zafar said while talking to the media and participants of a solidarity walk organized by PGMI to express gratitude towards the Pakistan armed forces and pay tribute to the martyrs.

The participants who were carrying placards chanted slogans in support of Pakistan’s defence institutions.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar declared that the success of Operation “Buny?n al-Mars?s” is a matter of national pride and a reflection of the unshakable will of 240 million Pakistanis. He stressed that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but remains fully prepared to thwart any form of aggression. He firmly stated that any hostile intent against the homeland would be dealt with a crushing response by the valiant soldiers of Pakistan.

He emphasized that the strategic brilliance and bravery demonstrated during this operation effectively foiled the enemy’s malicious ambitions and showcased the unmatched competence of Pakistan’s armed forces. He called for forging unity and discipline to ensure Pakistan’s journey towards economic strength and global recognition as a developed and resilient nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan armed forces Doctors solidarity Postgraduate Medical Institute Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Doctors, paramedics hold solidarity walk to praise Pakistan armed forces

Stock market sees buying momentum, KSE-100 surges over 800 points

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Read more stories