CERP, World Bank delegation visits PITB

LAHORE: A delegation from the Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) and the World Bank visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to discuss strategies for making the Punjab Job Center a more inclusive platform for women.

The meeting focused on recent research findings related to gender inclusion in employment platforms and presented actionable recommendations to improve accessibility and outreach for women job seekers.

The delegation included World Bank Economist Dr Katherine Vyborny, Consultant Aiman Farooq, CERP Associate Director Adil Saeed, and Senior Associate Government Relations Adil Aziz. Representing the Punjab Job Center were Director of Labour & Human Resources Department Imran Haider Tipu, PITB Director Incubation Hammad Khalique, and Senior Programme Manager Shams ul Islam.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized the importance of gender inclusivity in digital employment platforms: “We are committed to making the Punjab Job Center a safe, accessible, and effective platform for women, enabling them to find suitable employment opportunities with ease. Through the Punjab Job Portal, we will also offer women-focused training, workshops, and mentorship sessions. This collaboration with the World Bank and CERP will further reinforce our vision.”

The PITB is already implementing several initiatives targeted at youth and women. Programmes such as SheWins and e-Rozgaar 2.0 aim to empower women and young individuals as entrepreneurs and freelancers by providing incubation, skills development, and training opportunities. These initiatives play a vital role in strengthening the digital and entrepreneurial ecosystem in Punjab.

