AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-05-15

PCB unfolds details of HBL-PSL-X matches

Muhammad Saleem Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 06:26am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket details regarding the remaining eight HBL PSL X games to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17-25 May.

The fans who had bought tickets for the 8th May Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, 9th May Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars and 10th May Islamabad United v Karachi Kings fixtures can now use the same tickets for the corresponding 17, 18 and 19 May fixtures, respectively. With 18th May being a double-header day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the previously issued 9th May ticket can be used to attend both the games.

Additionally, fans who have bought tickets for Eliminators 1, 2 and the Final can use them as per the new announced dates of the respective matches. The tickets for the remaining league games and the playoffs can also be bought from www.pcb.tcs.com.pk and designated TCS Express centres, a PCB spokesman, said.

The fans can avail a complete refund only of the 5th and 10th May Multan contests earlier scheduled in Multan and the previously scheduled Qualifier in Rawalpindi. Online and Corporate refunds will be transferred in the accounts used at the time of booking. Physical tickets will need to be refunded in-person at TCS designated express centres. Date for the refunds will be announced in due course.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB PSL HBL PSL 10 HBL PSL X HBLPSL X HBL PSL X matches

Comments

200 characters

PCB unfolds details of HBL-PSL-X matches

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Transfer of judges: CB concerned about attributing malice to state functionaries

Read more stories