PCB unfolds details of HBL-PSL-X matches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket details regarding the remaining eight HBL PSL X games to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17-25 May.

The fans who had bought tickets for the 8th May Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, 9th May Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars and 10th May Islamabad United v Karachi Kings fixtures can now use the same tickets for the corresponding 17, 18 and 19 May fixtures, respectively. With 18th May being a double-header day at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the previously issued 9th May ticket can be used to attend both the games.

Additionally, fans who have bought tickets for Eliminators 1, 2 and the Final can use them as per the new announced dates of the respective matches. The tickets for the remaining league games and the playoffs can also be bought from www.pcb.tcs.com.pk and designated TCS Express centres, a PCB spokesman, said.

The fans can avail a complete refund only of the 5th and 10th May Multan contests earlier scheduled in Multan and the previously scheduled Qualifier in Rawalpindi. Online and Corporate refunds will be transferred in the accounts used at the time of booking. Physical tickets will need to be refunded in-person at TCS designated express centres. Date for the refunds will be announced in due course.

