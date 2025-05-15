World Bank rebukes India over IWT, warns against unilateral moves

ISLAMABAD: World Bank President Ajay Banga has clarified that the Indus Waters Treaty has not been suspended, though India has halted its implementation.

“There is no mechanism to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty,” Banga said, adding that the treaty can either be terminated or replaced—but only if both Pakistan and India agree.

He emphasized that the World Bank’s role in the treaty is that of a facilitator, not an enforcer. “In case of disputes, we can only assist by appointing neutral experts to help resolve differences,” Banga noted.

His remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the two South Asian neighbors over water-sharing rights under the decades-old treaty.