AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

Pakistan has secured historic win against India: Sharjeel

Press Release Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 07:12am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the whole Pakistani nation is celebrating this historic win together. Celebrations in this regard are also being organized by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). A rally has been organized today in Hyderabad, and more celebrations have also been planned by the Sindh government and the PPP for today (Thursday).

He underlined the point that Pakistan always remained active in the war against terrorism. India was enjoying the fruits of terrorism when Pakistan was fighting it. He hinted that Indian and terrorist groups might have common interests that could be used to undermine the efforts of Western nations in their battle against terrorism and could possibly support each other on this front.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that terrorist India imposed a war on peaceful Pakistan through acts of terrorism, to which Pakistan gave a befitting response. He said that India now stands isolated on the global stage and has suffered a historic defeat—one that serves as a powerful lesson for the country.

He added that the entire nation is proud of the achievements of Pakistan’s armed forces, particularly the exceptional bravery of Pakistan Air Force pilots. How Pakistani pilots annihilated Indian planes—once a matter of pride for India—is a world example of bravery and military prowess. How these planes were destroyed is being talked of around the world.

He added that in this war, Pakistan broke the pride related to Indian fighter aircraft like the Rafale and MiG-29 and successfully downed 84 Israeli-made drones. The destruction of the Rafale jets, he said, has cast serious doubts over India’s air superiority on the international stage.

He said that, Alhamdulillah, following the ceasefire, Pakistan gained a significant diplomatic advantage over India. International media reported that India initiated the ceasefire, which further strengthened Pakistan’s position on the global stage. Pakistan received support from friendly nations, and international analysts regarded the conflict as both a military and diplomatic success for Pakistan. The National Interest described it as a clear victory for Pakistan, while The Financial Times noted that the ceasefire had given Pakistan a diplomatic edge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan PPP Sharjeel Inam Memon Senior Sindh Minister Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan has secured historic win against India: Sharjeel

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Transfer of judges: CB concerned about attributing malice to state functionaries

Read more stories