Pakistan has secured historic win against India: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the whole Pakistani nation is celebrating this historic win together. Celebrations in this regard are also being organized by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). A rally has been organized today in Hyderabad, and more celebrations have also been planned by the Sindh government and the PPP for today (Thursday).

He underlined the point that Pakistan always remained active in the war against terrorism. India was enjoying the fruits of terrorism when Pakistan was fighting it. He hinted that Indian and terrorist groups might have common interests that could be used to undermine the efforts of Western nations in their battle against terrorism and could possibly support each other on this front.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that terrorist India imposed a war on peaceful Pakistan through acts of terrorism, to which Pakistan gave a befitting response. He said that India now stands isolated on the global stage and has suffered a historic defeat—one that serves as a powerful lesson for the country.

He added that the entire nation is proud of the achievements of Pakistan’s armed forces, particularly the exceptional bravery of Pakistan Air Force pilots. How Pakistani pilots annihilated Indian planes—once a matter of pride for India—is a world example of bravery and military prowess. How these planes were destroyed is being talked of around the world.

He added that in this war, Pakistan broke the pride related to Indian fighter aircraft like the Rafale and MiG-29 and successfully downed 84 Israeli-made drones. The destruction of the Rafale jets, he said, has cast serious doubts over India’s air superiority on the international stage.

He said that, Alhamdulillah, following the ceasefire, Pakistan gained a significant diplomatic advantage over India. International media reported that India initiated the ceasefire, which further strengthened Pakistan’s position on the global stage. Pakistan received support from friendly nations, and international analysts regarded the conflict as both a military and diplomatic success for Pakistan. The National Interest described it as a clear victory for Pakistan, while The Financial Times noted that the ceasefire had given Pakistan a diplomatic edge.

