AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 82.91 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.97%)
FCCL 47.86 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.31%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 137.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
OGDC 212.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.99 (-2.74%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
POWER 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PPL 169.91 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.12%)
PRL 31.14 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.38%)
PTC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
SEARL 83.77 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.45%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.71%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TRG 66.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.6%)
WAVESAPP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
BR100 12,671 Increased By 27.1 (0.21%)
BR30 37,367 Increased By 74.5 (0.2%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

Article 370 & 35 A: MoFA directed to submit revised diplomatic strategy post-abrogation by next month

Mushtaq Ghumman Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 07:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir has directed Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to submit revised diplomatic strategy post-abrogation (Article 370 & 35 A) by next month, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Committee headed by Rana Qasim Noon, in its previous meeting directed Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Information to submit progress report on Kashmir Desk reactivation and international legal engagements by next month.

Prime Minister and Chief Secretary AJK and Board of Investment (BoI) will hold coordination meeting on investment strategy and development roadmap by June 1, 2025.

Ministry of Water Resources, Planning Division and AJK Government have been asked to submit progress report on Mangla Dam affected compensation and resettlement by May 23, 2025.

The Parliamentary Committee directed Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Ministry of Law and Justice, NADRA, IG Punjab, Home Department, Punjab and IG and AJK Government to submit implementation plan and timelines for diaspora facilitation reforms including legislation for decision of overseas in 90 days, enhancement of AJ&K Police cell and immigration issues by June 30, 2025.

Government AJK (S&GAD), MoFA, MoKA, PCoK has been asked that in coordination with MoFA, MoKA (Ministry of Kashmir Affairs) and Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, to finalize list of recipients of AJK National Award for individuals who will be conferred medals by President AJK on October 24, 2025 for services to the Kashmir Cause.

Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was tasked to ensure operationalization of Muzaffargarh Airport and to expedite Mirpur airport as directed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and feasibility of Rawalakot airport by June 30, 2025.

The Committee Secretariat has also sent a formal request to Punjab C&W Department to expedite construction of Kashmir Interchange at Deena Bypass.

The Committee has also issued notification extending Sub-Committees till July 31, 2025. New City Mirpur Project works along with 35 pictorial sheets to be completed with immediate effect. The Parliamentary Committee will hold its forthcoming meeting next month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

MoFA Rana Qasim Noon Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir

Comments

200 characters

Article 370 & 35 A: MoFA directed to submit revised diplomatic strategy post-abrogation by next month

Pakistan, India talks in Saudi Arabia likely

Meeting scheduled for 15-16th: PD to brief IMF on CDMP, subsidy and carbon levy law

Court allows Imran Khan to communicate with his sons

Ex-FATA/PATA: Rs45bn GST exemptions under scrutiny

PM Shehbaz sets up panel for petroleum sector reforms

NA informed: PIA records Rs9.35bn operational profit

90bps drop in Market Treasury Bills yield

Entry-151 of Sixth Schedule to STA: SC CB grants status quo, restores amendment

Collusive tendering practices: NAB, CCP sign MoU to take firm action

Transfer of judges: CB concerned about attributing malice to state functionaries

Read more stories