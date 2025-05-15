Article 370 & 35 A: MoFA directed to submit revised diplomatic strategy post-abrogation by next month

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir has directed Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to submit revised diplomatic strategy post-abrogation (Article 370 & 35 A) by next month, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Committee headed by Rana Qasim Noon, in its previous meeting directed Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Information to submit progress report on Kashmir Desk reactivation and international legal engagements by next month.

Prime Minister and Chief Secretary AJK and Board of Investment (BoI) will hold coordination meeting on investment strategy and development roadmap by June 1, 2025.

Ministry of Water Resources, Planning Division and AJK Government have been asked to submit progress report on Mangla Dam affected compensation and resettlement by May 23, 2025.

The Parliamentary Committee directed Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Ministry of Law and Justice, NADRA, IG Punjab, Home Department, Punjab and IG and AJK Government to submit implementation plan and timelines for diaspora facilitation reforms including legislation for decision of overseas in 90 days, enhancement of AJ&K Police cell and immigration issues by June 30, 2025.

Government AJK (S&GAD), MoFA, MoKA, PCoK has been asked that in coordination with MoFA, MoKA (Ministry of Kashmir Affairs) and Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, to finalize list of recipients of AJK National Award for individuals who will be conferred medals by President AJK on October 24, 2025 for services to the Kashmir Cause.

Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was tasked to ensure operationalization of Muzaffargarh Airport and to expedite Mirpur airport as directed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and feasibility of Rawalakot airport by June 30, 2025.

The Committee Secretariat has also sent a formal request to Punjab C&W Department to expedite construction of Kashmir Interchange at Deena Bypass.

The Committee has also issued notification extending Sub-Committees till July 31, 2025. New City Mirpur Project works along with 35 pictorial sheets to be completed with immediate effect. The Parliamentary Committee will hold its forthcoming meeting next month.

