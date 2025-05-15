AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Governor inquires after health of injured army personnel

Recorder Report Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 07:17am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan expressed pride in the Pakistan Army’s valiant efforts, stating that the soldiers’ spirit has been amplified manifold.

During his visit to the Combined Military Hospital, the governor inquired after the health of Ghazi officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army who defended the country during the Pak-India tension.

He emphasized that the political parties stand united in solidarity with the armed forces. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured officers and soldiers.

He paid tribute to the courage and bravery of the Ghazis. He added that the chiefs of our Navy and Air Force are keeping a close eye on the enemy. He said that if the enemy tries to commit any kind of aggression or provocation again, it will get a more decisive response than before. He said that all political parties stand by the Pakistan Army for the honour of the country.

The governor also met the families of the Pakistan Army on this occasion. The parents said that they are ready to sacrifice their other children too for the sake of the country.

