LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) in Lahore have stepped up the hearing of May 9 riot cases after directives from the Supreme Court to wind them up within four months.

The hearing of May 9 riot cases will now be heard four days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The Lahore High Court registrar issued the new amended schedule of May 9 riot cases being conducted at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

