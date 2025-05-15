Punjab CM distributes laptops among students

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed the latest Core i7 (13th Generation) laptops among talented students of Faisalabad Division besides launching Phase-II of Honahar Scholarship Program there.

The CM received an unprecedented enthusiasm, slogans and applause from Faisalabad students on her arrival in the ceremony, held at Faisalabad’s historic Government College University, where she presented laptops and Honhar Scholarship cheques to the talented students.

The Chief Minister responded to students’ welcome slogans at the ceremony by waving her hand at them. Students of GC University presented her portraits, pencil sketches and beautiful shawls as gifts.

She also met PML-N parliamentarians and ticket holders of Faisalabad Division on their seats. She left her seat on the stage and sat among the students. On her direction, a well-dressed contingent of Ladies Police presented a guard of honor to the students. She congratulated student Muhammad Abdullah Raza for beautiful recitation of the Holy Quran, and another student for presenting a sweet Naat. She awarded the students for presenting the national anthem, “My border is guarded by faith, and herself joined the national anthem at the request of the students.

The CM was briefed, “4075 students of 02 to 05 years and 3rd to 8th semesters from government colleges, medical colleges and universities of Faisalabad Division will get Honhar Scholarships worth over Rs 100 million under Phase II.” It was explained,”1531 college students in Faisalabad division will get scholarships worth Rs 29 lakh, 82 medical college students worth Rs 4 lakh, and 2462 university students worth Rs 67 lakh.”

The CM was apprised that 5928 laptops have been given to students of Faisalabad division, which include 4224 government university students, 319 medical college students and 1385 college students.

Students Nadia Anwar and Usman Tabassum paid tribute to Madam Chief Minister for introducing laptop and meritorious scholarship schemes.

While addressing the ceremony, the CM announced to start Metro bus service in Faisalabad from next year. She also announced to launch green electric buses in Faisalabad. She announced to introduce Faisalabad Development Plan on the identical model of Lahore. She announced to make the villages of Faisalabad division as model villages on the uniform development pattern of cities.

The Chief Minister said, “We want to make Pakistan the biggest power and strength across the globe. Everyone’s intention was honest, Pakistan got a historic victory. If the people were not divided and the leadership was not united, we could not have achieved such a historic victory against the enemy. The historic victory made the entire nation united. We thank Allah Almighty on giving us success against the enemy. Today, myself and the whole nation take pride in the bravery of our officers and soldiers of the armed forces who defeated the enemy on every front.”

She highlighted, “Our security forces bravely fought the war against the enemy and the entire nation stood behind them in every respect. We not only won the war but also ensured a bright future for the entire nation. I repeatedly told the children about those who tried to create disunity among ourselves. I have been telling the children time and again that they should not listen to those who try to spread hatred and division in our ranks. Every youth’s step should be taken for the integrity, solidarity of our country and the nation.”

She maintained, “All institutions belong to Pakistan and we should not fall prey to blind hatred. The future and destiny of our country is in the hands of our talented students. The sanctity of security forces uniform was disgraced, today these same soldiers are fighting daringly for our safety and security on the borders.”

The CM said, “Seeing the passion of the children gives me immense happiness, comfort and satisfaction. There can be no greater moment of rejoice than winning a decisive war. I urge the students not to become victim of anyone’s lust for power and the youth of Pakistan out-rightly rejected the politics of hatred.”

The Chief Minister said, “Whenever difficult times arrive, the brave sons of the nation stand tall. Those who created doubts about the future of our country had to feel ashamed of their misconduct. Giving laptops and scholarships to the students is not a favour to them but their right. I am the trustee of the sacred trusts of the people, everything belongs to our talented male and female students. Sticks and weapons in the hands of children look inappropriate as they should instead hold laptops in their hands.”

She added, “While inspecting the projects, I frequently check the prices of vegetables. I thank to Allah Almighty that the prices of edibles are coming down. I want to give maximum number of laptops and scholarships to the talented students. Our children are capable, intelligent, hardworking and are our bright future. I congratulate the students who received laptops and scholarships along-with their parents and families.”

She maintained, India used to say that the Rafale plane cannot be shot down, our valiant fighter pilots made it possible by shooting it down with JF Thunder. The nation will definitely remember t who managed to manufacture JF Thunder in Pakistan. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that we are not the people of May 9 but of May 28. Today, the enthusiasm of the youth is clearly manifesting us that we are not the people of May 9 but of May 10 and 28. In 1998, people were persuading Muhammad Nawaz Sharif not to respond to the Indian nuclear explosion. People threatened Muhammad Nawaz Sharif that they would impose sanctions on Pakistan on conducting a nuclear explosion. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that he would definitely carry out the nuclear explosion, for the sake of his country’s integrity and defense. On May 28, we won the competition by 5/ 6, on May 10, we won the competition by 6/0.”

She emphasized, “I am sure that my sons and daughters are the successors of May 10 and will always uphold the respect and sanctity of our green crescent flag. The falcons of Pakistan Air-Force have made the whole nation proud by showing valour and audacity against the enemy. I on behalf of 12,000 students of Faisalabad, heartily congratulate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Air Chief Zaheer Babar Sindhu on winning a remarkable war against the enemy.”

The Chief Minister said, “I pay profound tributes to everyone for taking care of the citizens and youth who were injured in the war. I pay homage to those who provided unparalleled service and care to the martyrs and ghazis. I also congratulate Provincial Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Secretary Dr. Farrukh Naveed and their whole team.”

The Chief Minister raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad at the end of the ceremony.

