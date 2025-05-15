Tech Accelerator: Standard Chartered Pakistan launches ‘7th Cohort of Futuremakers Women’

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Pakistan, launched the 7th Cohort of the Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator in partnership with INNOVentures Global (Pvt) Limited.

This accelerator was first launched in Pakistan in 2019 and was designed to address gender disparity in the technology sector. This initiative not only supports innovative business ideas but also addresses the financial barriers women often face in launching and scaling their ventures. By offering tailored mentorship and financial backing, Standard Chartered is committed to fostering an ecosystem where women can thrive as successful entrepreneurs, driving economic growth and social change in the country.

Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator is an integral component of the Bank’s entrepreneurship offering within Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, a global initiative to tackle inequality and promote economic inclusion.

Commenting on the launch, Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan said that the launch of Cohort 7 of the Standard Chartered Women in Tech Accelerator reflects our commitment to create equitable opportunities and advance financial inclusion for women in Pakistan.

He said that over the past six years; this programme has provided critical funding and focused mentorship to female led businesses.

“To date, out of the 1900+ women led startups that showed interest to apply, more than 143 women founders have graduated, and 43 have received seed funding. Standard Chartered’s commitment to expanding women’s access to entrepreneurial finance embodies the core of the bank’s Futuremakers strategy,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025