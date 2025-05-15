AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

Govt decides to turn ICT into model healthcare services city

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to develop Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) into a model city for healthcare services by making fully functional all the Basic Health Units (BHUs) in the ICT region.

In this connection, a high-level meeting on Wednesday chaired by Minister of State for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath was held to discuss, review and strengthen healthcare services in the federal capital.

The session was attended by the director general (DG) Health Ministry of National Health Services, District Health Officer (DHO), and other senior officials from the Ministry of National Health Services.

During the meeting, ongoing health projects were thoroughly reviewed, and clear directives were issued to accelerate future actions. Special attention was given to the 14 medical camps planned in underprivileged union councils of the ICT, with an emphasis on ensuring their successful implementation.

Dr Bharath reiterated that his ministry is committed to transform Islamabad into a model city for healthcare, emphasising the need to strengthen the Primary Healthcare System. He said that a robust primary healthcare system will reduce the patient load on big hospitals such as Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Federal Government Hospital and others.

He further noted that an integrated strategy has been developed to expand the Universal Health Coverage (UHC). He directed the development of an effective real-time health data system to support timely decision-making and policy implementation.

Key decisions made during the meeting included implementation of digital reporting across all health facilities in ICT; approval of a Technical Working Group, which will convene on May 23 to devise a comprehensive strategy for system integration, including the adoption of a “One Patient, One ID” framework.

It was decided to develop a digital dashboard to track the availability of health services, linked with the DHO ICT website, besides formulation of a roadmap to empower the District Health Officer, including new appointment models based on 89-day performance evaluations to ensure uninterrupted healthcare delivery. It was decided to hold a one-month training course for vaccinators, in collaboration with the Health Services Academy.

The minister directed the DHO to evaluate the operational status of the CDA dispensaries to ensure service quality. He also emphasised the importance of community engagement and called for a robust media campaign to raise public awareness on health initiatives.

Bharath appreciated the recent outsourcing achievements in sanitation and security services and welcomed further efforts to enhance diagnostic services under public-private partnerships.

He instructed health authorities to intensify dengue prevention efforts, eliminate identified hotspots, and take necessary steps to increase routine immunisation coverage to 95 per cent. Joint actions by the CDA and DHO Office were also mandated to improve coverage.

The meeting highlighted several key initiatives, including the digitisation of health records through the introduction of a “one patient, one ID” system. This digital overhaul aims to streamline patient management, improve record-keeping, and ultimately enhance service delivery across the city’s healthcare facilities. The system is expected to increase efficiency and reduce errors in patient care, a significant step forward in modernising the health infrastructure.

The DHO provided a comprehensive briefing on the current state of healthcare services in Islamabad, identifying critical areas in need of improvement. Upgrading medical equipment, expanding capacity in healthcare centres, and addressing staffing shortages were among the primary challenges mentioned. The health department was tasked with drafting a detailed plan, including timelines and cost assessments, for these upgrades.

