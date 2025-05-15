AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Opinion Print 2025-05-15

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The US-Saudi deals

“President Trump has signed over 140 billion dollar defence deals with the Saudi Crown prince.” “I have one...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

“President Trump has signed over 140 billion dollar defence deals with the Saudi Crown prince.”

“I have one question.”

“Well don’t forget the US is the largest seller on the market for defence related items and need I add they have a good repute – you remember how many years if not more than a decade we waited for the delivery of F-16s, and this after we had made a full payment….”

“The sanctions were effective then, now they have come home to roost.”

“I have a theory.”

“Dear Lord, not another conspiracy theory!”

“Well, sanctions worked very well as long as they were imposed on countries that could not compete with the US. Now with sanctions on Russia and…”

“Right, the rise of BRICS: Brazil Russia India Chin and South Africa…”

“But the Saudis have not yet joined BRICS, have they! They were invited to join in 2023 and are still considering the matter.”

“Indeed, that brings me back to what I wanted to ask you.”

“To the best of my knowledge, the Saudis are not considering purchase of Chinese J-10, I mean the Indians did not make use of any US…”

“No, that was not what I wanted to ask.”

“OK, I give up, what is it?”

“The defence deals signed in Riyadh – are they binding contracts or are they memoranda of understanding (MoU).”

“You being facetious.”

“No, I really want to know.”

“Even if they are MoUs surely you must be aware that signing anMoU with the US is not the same as signing an MoU with…with…with…”

“With say, I don’t, Sudan?”

“That’s right, or shall we say…”

“Ethiopia? I mean, an Ethiopian delegation recently visited Islamabad and met with the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister.”

“I am not sure, I know who you mean? Oh, wait is it Clueless Dar or Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi?”

“Sticks and stones may break his bones but…”

“Indeed.”

PARTLY FACETIOUS

