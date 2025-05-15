AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

Indian aggression: Govt employees stage rally to commemorate historic victory

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Employees of different government departments on Tuesday staged a rally to commemorate the historic victory of the armed forces of Pakistan against the Indian aggression.

Organised under the banner of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), the rally began at Secretariat Chowk and concluded at Parliament House, drawing a significant turnout of officials and staff from multiple departments.

Participants waved national flags and carried placards bearing slogans in praise of the armed forces, while chanting slogans against India.

Leaders of AGEGA, while addressing the gathering, said the swift and effective response of the Pakistan armed forces had forced India to agree to a ceasefire within a single day.

They claimed the Indian military had underestimated Pakistan’s strength, but the nation’s defence forces had demonstrated their resolve and capability, making not only Pakistan but Muslims worldwide proud.

“This moment in history will always be remembered,” said one AGEGA representative. “The entire nation stands united behind its armed forces,” they said.

Separately, the Joint Education Action Committee (JEAC)—representing both teaching and non-teaching staff—also held a solidarity rally titled, “Long Live Pakistan Army”.

