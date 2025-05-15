Gold prices drop

KARACHI: Gold took a big dive on Wednesday, slipping under $3,250 an ounce globally, leaving investors anticipating for future buying, traders said.

Fluctuating international bullion market dropped by $23 to $3,235 per ounce, dragging down local gold prices by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,972 per 10 grams.

The fresh fall pushed gold rates to Rs341,900 per tola and Rs293,124 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3,482 per tola and Rs2,985 per 10 grams while international market was standing at unchanged $33 per ounce, the association added.

Notably, gold and silver may be traded at prices in the open market that vary from those established by the association.

