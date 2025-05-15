APCAA Chairman Saifullah Khan passes away

KARACHI: Saifullah Khan, Chairman, All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA), passed away on Wednesday at a local hospital after a brief illness. He was 67 years old.

Saif was a prominent leader and an active voice for customs clearing fraternity. He was hospitalized last week due to declining health before his passing.

His funeral prayer was held after Zuhr prayers at Masjid Kabir in Defence phase 6, followed by burial at the Defence Phase 8 graveyard. Saif is survived by his two widows, three sons, and a daughter.

According to his son Fahad Ullah Khan, his father had no apparent severe illness and was conversing with family members shortly before his death.

The funeral was attended by numerous dignitaries, including Anis Ahmad Qaim Khani of MQM Pakistan, Sindh Chief Minister’s Advisor Najmi Alam, Ahmed Shah, President of Arts Council of Pakistan, Chief Collector Customs Nasir Jamil, Collectors Customs Amir Thaheem, and Feroze Alam Junejo.

Other notable attendees included Shafiq Latki, former senior Pakistan Customs officer and ex-Federal Commerce Secretary Munir Qureshi, FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayaz Magoon, Vice President FPCCI Asif Sakhi, former President Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon, Muhammad Amir, President of All Pakistan Customs Agents Association, Karachi), and several former KCCI presidents including Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Amjad Rafi, and Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra.

The gathering also included Shabir Mansha Chhara, Wasiq Hussain Khan, Ameen Essani, former Pakistan Television producer Iqbal Latif, Javed Ahmed Vohra, Younis Somroo, Abid Chinai, Sharjeel Goplani, Shakeel Ahmed Dhingra, Shams Burney, and other prominent figures from trade, industry, and customs sectors.

