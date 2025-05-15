AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Pakistan

Budget FY26: Sindh CM takes step aimed at finalising proposals, allocations

Recorder Report Published May 15, 2025 Updated May 15, 2025 06:51am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has begun budget meetings to finalise the development proposals and their allocations for the next financial year and has also made significant decisions by launching an austerity drive to conserve funds for development initiatives.

In this regard, two separate meetings of the Finance and Planning & Development departments were held at CM House. These meetings were attended by Minister P&D Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Special Secretary Finance Asghar Memon, and Member P&D Fatah Tunio.

The chief minister presiding over a meeting directed the Planning & Development Department to finalise the ADP, stressing that rehabilitation of flood-damaged infrastructure must be prioritised in the upcoming budget. He further instructed that canal and watercourse lining projects should also be included in the new development schemes.

Highlighting the importance of agricultural growth, Murad Ali Shah called for schemes that focus on improving agricultural output and productivity. “It is time to pay special attention to the agricultural sector,” he said.

Shah reiterated the government’s ongoing commitment to the health sector, emphasising the need to enhance healthcare facilities across the province. On education, he stressed the urgency of upgrading primary schools to the elementary level and giving focused attention to both formal and non-formal education systems.

The CM also directed that multiple schemes be introduced for technical and higher education and called for projects that promote sports and healthy activities for youth.

The meeting marked a major step in shaping the Sindh government’s priorities for the next fiscal year, focusing on rebuilding infrastructure, boosting agriculture, improving healthcare and education, and supporting youth development.

However, presiding over anther meeting he highlighted the government’s efforts to enhance financial resources and expressed optimism that provincial tax collection agencies would meet their targets.

Main projects identified for accelerated funding in the new fiscal year include the K-IV water supply project, the Shahrah-e-Bhutto expressway, and ongoing transport schemes in Karachi. The Shahrah-e-Bhutto project, a 38.75-kilometre expressway, is seen as a transformative initiative aimed at improving urban connectivity and reducing congestion.

Murad Shah also called for the introduction of new schemes to expand the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and stressed the importance of fiscal prudence. He advocated for cost-saving measures to ensure that savings are redirected towards development activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

