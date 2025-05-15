Markets Print 2025-05-15
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 14, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 14, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 118,536.53
High: 119,460.54
Low: 118,148.65
Net Change: 39.36
Volume (000): 273,519
Value (000): 31,987,329
Makt Cap (000) 3,544,942,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,227.44
NET CH (-) 108.74
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,141.45
NET CH (+) 0.84
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 34,199.32
NET CH (-) 89.27
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,520.99
NET CH (-) 142.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,770.68
NET CH (-) 112.28
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,904.66
NET CH (+) 37.52
------------------------------------
As on: 14-MAY-2025
====================================
