KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 14, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 118,536.53 High: 119,460.54 Low: 118,148.65 Net Change: 39.36 Volume (000): 273,519 Value (000): 31,987,329 Makt Cap (000) 3,544,942,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,227.44 NET CH (-) 108.74 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,141.45 NET CH (+) 0.84 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 34,199.32 NET CH (-) 89.27 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,520.99 NET CH (-) 142.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,770.68 NET CH (-) 112.28 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,904.66 NET CH (+) 37.52 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-MAY-2025 ====================================

