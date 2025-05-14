Gauff overpowers Andreeva to reach Italian Open semi-finals

World number three Coco Gauff quelled the challenge of seventh seed Mirra Andreeva with a 6-4 7-6(5) victory on Wednesday to reach the Italian Open semi-finals for a second successive year.

Gauff, who will take on either world number one Aryna Sabalenka or eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in the last four, has dropped just one set in her five matches at the tournament so far.

“At the end, my defence, it was tough. We were both tight in the tiebreaker, it was whoever could make the last ball,” said Gauff, who has reached the semi-finals in Rome three times in her career.

“Yeah, a lot of confidence heading into the semi-finals. I think today some points weren’t played at my best, but I still managed to be successful.”

Gauff came into the clash with a 3-0 head-to-head lead over Andreeva and there were no early signs that things would be any different this time, with the American dominating proceedings in the first set.

Russian Andreeva put in an error-strewn performance in the opener and gave away two breakpoints at 4-3 down, which Gauff converted with a delicate dink at the net.

Andreeva broke immediately to bring the set back on serve, but Gauff’s composure from the back of the court told as she broke a second time and took the opener 6-4.

Gauff had a tougher time in the second set as Andreeva regained her focus and broke for a 3-2 lead, but the American, a relative veteran at 21 compared to her 18-year-old opponent, used the variety in her game to keep herself alive and force a tiebreaker.

The teenager struggled to match Gauff’s level in the tiebreaker and hit a backhand long to surrender the contest.

Gauff’s win was her ninth in 10 matches, with her only defeat in that run coming at the hands of Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final earlier this month.