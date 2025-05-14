France summons cryptocurrency businesses after kidnappings

PARIS: The French interior minister said Wednesday he will meet with cryptocurrency professionals to discuss how to prevent future kidnappings for ransom following several such high-profile cases in France.

Bruno Retailleau’s invitation comes a day after the latest violent kidnapping attempt in broad daylight in Paris, and a series of previous such incidents.

“I will assemble businesspeople working in cryptocurrencies, and we have a few of those in France, at the interior ministry to work with them on their security,” Retailleau told the Europe 1/CNews broadcaster, “and so that they become aware of the risks”.

On Tuesday, the daughter and grandson of a French cryptocurrency entrepreneur narrowly escaped a kidnap attempt by armed men in Paris.

Four masked men attacked a couple and their child in the French capital’s 11th district, police sources told AFP.

All three escaped with light injuries and were taken to hospital.

The woman is the daughter of the CEO and co-founder of Paymium, a French cryptocurrency exchange platform.

Tuesday’s events follow the abduction in January of French crypto boss David Balland and his partner.

Balland, co-founder of the Ledger crypto firm, had his finger cut off by the kidnappers.

At least nine suspects have since been detained, including the alleged mastermind.

In May, attackers kidnapped a man to force his crypto-millionaire son to pay a ransom. Police arrested seven people after a raid to free the man.

“We must jointly take measures to protect them,” Retailleau said of crypto businesspeople and their families on Wednesday.

“But we will also find the perpetrators wherever they may be, perhaps even abroad,” he said.

The interior ministry meeting is scheduled for Friday, officials said.