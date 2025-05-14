AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Roche says Trump’s drug price order threatens its $50 billion US investment plans

Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 07:33pm

LONDON: U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order on drug pricing threatens Roche’s planned $50 billion investment in the United States, the company said on Wednesday.

Trump’s order, signed Monday, directs drugmakers to lower prices of brand-name medicines to align with those in other wealthy nations. Analysts and legal experts say the policy would be difficult to implement.

“Should the proposed EO (Executive Order) go into effect, Roche’s ability to fund the significant investments previously announced in the U.S. will be in question,” the company said in a statement.

Roche said it did not expect the executive order to affect its business in 2025, and said it would continue engaging with the Trump administration and Congress.

Roche to invest $700mn in new drug manufacturing facility in North Carolina

Roche in April announced it would invest $50 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, creating more than 12,000 jobs.

It is among several drugmakers, including Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson and Novartis, to announce large-scale U.S. investments in response to Trump’s push to onshore pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly threatened to levy tariffs on medicines and his administration is conducting an investigation into imports of pharmaceuticals in an effort to impose tariffs on national security grounds.

