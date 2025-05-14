Pakistan, Japan sign $3.5mn agreement for installation of smart water meters

The Government of Japan approved on Wednesday an amount of JPY 510 million ($3.5 million) for Economic and Social Development Program for Provision of Smart Water Meters for improved water supply in Faisalabad.

In a press release, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said that the installation of around 8,000 smart water meters in Faisalabad will not only enhance the efficiency of water usage and distribution, “but also contribute to better demand management, conservation of precious water resources and financial sustainability of Water and Sanitation Agency Faisalabad”.

The statement said that this grant aligns with the government’s vision for improved urban governance and environmental sustainability, and “we are confident that it will serve as a model for replication in other cities as well”.

The exchange of notes were signed and exchanged by Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr Kazim Niaz, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, on behalf of their respective governments.

Dr Kazim Niaz, appreciated Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation to ensure the successful implementation of the project and for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Moreover, Shuichi assured the commitment of his government to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.