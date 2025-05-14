AIRLINK 155.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (6.72%)
FCCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.99%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.45%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
KOSM 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
MLCF 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.07%)
OGDC 212.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-2.98%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
PPL 169.06 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.61%)
PRL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.53%)
PTC 20.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
SEARL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.37%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.06%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.43%)
TPLP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
TRG 66.11 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,683 Increased By 39.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,336 Increased By 43.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
May 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan, Japan sign $3.5mn agreement for installation of smart water meters

BR Web Desk Published 14 May, 2025 03:21pm

The Government of Japan approved on Wednesday an amount of JPY 510 million ($3.5 million) for Economic and Social Development Program for Provision of Smart Water Meters for improved water supply in Faisalabad.

In a press release, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said that the installation of around 8,000 smart water meters in Faisalabad will not only enhance the efficiency of water usage and distribution, “but also contribute to better demand management, conservation of precious water resources and financial sustainability of Water and Sanitation Agency Faisalabad”.

Pakistan-Japan Human Resources Stakeholders meeting held

The statement said that this grant aligns with the government’s vision for improved urban governance and environmental sustainability, and “we are confident that it will serve as a model for replication in other cities as well”.

The exchange of notes were signed and exchanged by Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr Kazim Niaz, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, on behalf of their respective governments.

Dr Kazim Niaz, appreciated Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation to ensure the successful implementation of the project and for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides.

Moreover, Shuichi assured the commitment of his government to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.

water Pakistan and Japan

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Japan sign $3.5mn agreement for installation of smart water meters

Pakistan’s economy pulled off ‘macroeconomic miracle’ in past two years: Barron’s

MSCI adds 3 Pakistani cos to Frontier Market Index, 4 to FM Small Cap Index

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Pakistan hands over Border Security Force soldier back to India

Trump meets Syrian president, says he is looking into normalising ties

Heatwave to grip country from May 15: PMD

Positivity persists at bourse, KSE-100 hovers near 119,000 level

Operations begin at Lucky Cement’s new clinker line in Iraq

India blocks Turkish broadcaster TRT World’s X account

Read more stories