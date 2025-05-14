Markets
Ugandan shilling little-changed; dollar demand low due to tax payments
- Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,650/3,660
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Wednesday, but was expected to firm on the back of low demand for dollars due to most companies preparing to pay local taxes, traders said.
At 0914 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,650/3,660, compared with Tuesday’s closing rate of 3,655/3,665.
