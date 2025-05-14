AIRLINK 155.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.08%)
BOP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (6.72%)
FCCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.99%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.45%)
FLYNG 44.96 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (10.01%)
HUBC 138.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
KOSM 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
MLCF 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.07%)
OGDC 212.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-2.98%)
PACE 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PAEL 46.38 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (10%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
PPL 169.06 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.61%)
PRL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.53%)
PTC 20.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
SEARL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.37%)
SSGC 36.07 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (10%)
SYM 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.06%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.43%)
TPLP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
TRG 66.11 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
YOUW 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
BR100 12,683 Increased By 39.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,336 Increased By 43.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 118,537 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,294 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.02%)
Ugandan shilling little-changed; dollar demand low due to tax payments

  • Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,650/3,660
Reuters Published 14 May, 2025 02:53pm

KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Wednesday, but was expected to firm on the back of low demand for dollars due to most companies preparing to pay local taxes, traders said.

Ugandan shilling unchanged; traders await central bank rate decision

At 0914 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,650/3,660, compared with Tuesday’s closing rate of 3,655/3,665.

Ugandan shilling

